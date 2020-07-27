Onondaga County spent $15 million in four-month fight against coronavirus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — From childcare services for essential workers to increased foster parent costs to a supply stockpile, Onondaga County government has spent nearly $15 million in taxpayer money to fight coronavirus.

The biggest chunk of expenses, nearly $7 million, went to funding childcare services for essential workers. Without school as an option, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon emphasized finding a substitute for the children of healthcare and other essential workers to ensure they’d still be able to work.

Another approximately $3 million is blamed on an increased cost of foster care services. With the court system shutdown and children not being placed into long-term care where they normally would be, Onondaga County was responsible to find temporary housing and take care of foster children’s food and care.

The final $5 million is a little easier to explain, buying the supplies Onondaga County bought to fight coronavirus.

NewsChannel 9 was given rare access in March, just days into the emergency when the room was newly designated for the growing stockpile of masks, hand sanitizer, and toilet paper.

Four months later, what seemed like a lot in March was nothing compared to how the stockpile has grown, now a 90-day supply.

The county’s Department of Emergency Services competed for months with other governments to get some of the short supply. Now, the supply is closer to keeping up with demand.

The gowns, masks, gloves, goggles, respirators and more are saved for hospitals, first responders and schools starting in September in case those organizations run out.

Stockpile Spending Category Cost Gowns $1,953,487.86 N-95 Masks $565,439.85 Decontamination $548,830.40 Masks $438,687.18 Security $225,000.00 Disinfectant/Cleaning $217,039.02 Respirators $204,588.80 Emergency Needs $98,412.36 Gloves $97,195.48 Computers $82,529.57 HVAC $79,008.23 Face Shields $78,305.49 Food $57,821.76 Test Kits $55,100.00 Hand Sanitizer $51,669.72 Protection Barriers $39,453.60 Miscellaneous $36,140.00 Thermometers $35,088.33 Source: Onondaga County Executive Category Cost Coveralls $31,691.14 Medical Director $30,812.50 Information $30,374.56 Goggles $30,201.40 Safety Glasses $27,999.36 Hotels $23,090.50 Vehicle $8,500.00 Medical $6,174.56 Testing Site $6,085.00 Entertainment $3,820.75 Mileage $2,793.24 Other PPE $2,778.54 Lab Coats $1,691.03 Worker Transition $1,152.58 Education $1,141.11 Alcohol Monitoring $1,135.35 Booties $1,075.00 Rentals $980.00 Shelter $611.00 TOTAL $5,075,905.27

The “decontamination” expenses refer to what was paid weekly for a private company to disinfect and clean Onondaga County’s facilities.

“Entertainment” is the label used for what a county spokesperson describes for food purchased to feed county workers, like within the health department.

Onondaga County spent money on hotel rooms for both some people requiring quarantine with nowhere else to stay and for medical workers, in contact with contagious people, so they wouldn’t have to risk their families.

The skyrocketing expenses, about $15 million, came at the same time the normal sources of revenue that fund the county collapsed, a total COVID-impact of $100 million from what the county projected for the year.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, along with Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh, have both pushed the federal government to include their governments in federal stimulus funding.

Having already cut nearly $30 million of his budget, McMahon says without federal help, only “reorganization” or layoffs would be the only make up for the $100 million hole.

For security reasons, NewsChannel 9 agreed not to disclose the location of the stockpile. Onondaga County spent nearly $200,000 in security systems and officers to protect the supply.

