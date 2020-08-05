Onondaga County still down $26 million on 2020 budget after recent sales tax payment

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said that the county was still down $26 million on the 2020 budget, even after receiving the latest sales tax payment.

The payment, which covers June and July, totaled just over $22 million. That is a $3.2 million decrease year over year.

McMahon said, “As Congress debates the next Coronavirus relief bill, the stakes could not be higher for state and local governments. Without direct relief from Washington, D.C., Onondaga County will be forced to take drastic and draconian measures to fill this budget hole. The very workforce and services that helped our community get through this pandemic are now in peril. I urge Congress to act quickly and provide the desperately needed relief directly to local governments.”