Onondaga County survey determines all industries are struggling to hire

(WSYR-TV) — More than 50 businesses have filled out an Onondaga County survey designed to identify the struggles of hiring people right now. The goal of the survey is to gather data for the state and federal government in hopes of showing the struggles businesses are facing.



Dependable Disposal is one business that completed the survey. The waste management company is in need of around five drivers and several mechanics.



“Some of the unemployment benefits from the state and local government have supplied to individuals has made it more financially beneficial to remain out of work,” said Tyler Renaud, Human Resources Director at Dependable Disposal.



Renaud is hopeful the jobs will be filled soon and understands there is still some fear of COVID-19.