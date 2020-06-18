Onondaga County, Syracuse city offices to close Friday for Juneteenth

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse and Onondaga County offices will be closed tomorrow, June 19 in observance of Juneteenth, which marks the emancipation of slaves in the United States.

“At a pivotal time in the history of our community and nation, I urge our workforce and entire city to take time to reflect on this holiday,” Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said. “In the spirit of Juneteenth, please also try to learn from your neighbors and community on the differences between our freedoms and why the principles of Juneteenth are worth fighting for and celebrating.”

Wednesday New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order making the day a holiday for state workers.

County Executive Ryan McMahon said, “Juneteenth is a historically important day for our country. The oppression and loss suffered by our brothers and sisters in the African American community are indescribable, but Juneteenth provides an important opportunity to reflect and take action to promote social justice and equality.”

Though county and city offices are closed, essential services are not affected.

Trash collection in the city will take place as scheduled Friday.

