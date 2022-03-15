(WSYR-TV) — It’s official.

With a proclamation from the Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and the Mayor of Syracuse Ben Walsh, Tuesday, March 15, 2022, is the first-ever recognized ‘315 day.’

From here on, March 15 every year will hold this distinction. 315 is of course the area code for most in Onondaga County. For many years, residents have decided to do something charitable on this date or partake in a specialty of this region.

While the majority of residents in the area have a 315 area code, which has been in service since 1947, others have the alternate 680 area code. That area code has only been operational since 2017.