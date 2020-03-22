Onondaga County reports 45 cases of COVID-19, over 100 people in mandatory quarantine

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County continues to lead the way with the number of COVID-19 cases in Central New York, on Sunday the number of coronavirus cases in the county increased to 45.

At a press conference Sunday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 within the county, bringing the total number of cases to 45.

In the county, there are now four people who are hospitalized due to the virus. According to Dr. Gupta, three of the people hospitalized are in good condition while one is in critical condition.

The county executive also said there are now 120 people in mandatory quarantine as they may have been exposed to the virus. Everyone in mandatory quarantine has been tested, but many are still awaiting results. McMahon reminded everyone on Sunday that it takes about 3-5 days to get test results back.

Below is breakdown of where the positive cases are within Onondaga County:

  • City of Syracuse – 13
  • Salina – 7
  • Clay – 6
  • Cicero – 4
  • Camillus – 3
  • Manlius – 3
  • Onondaga – 3
  • Lysander – 2
  • Pompey – 2
  • Skaneateles – 2

