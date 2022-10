ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Department of Health will hold a Moderna Bivalent Booster clinic on Tuesday, November 15 from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.

The clinic will take place at the basement level of the Civic Center on Montgomery St. in Syracuse.

The Moderna booster clinic is for people ages 18 and up and by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment for the clinic, click here.