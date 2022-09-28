ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A monkeypox vaccination clinic will be held by the Onondaga County Health Department on Thursday, September 29 for those who may be at risk for the disease.

The clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the basement level of the Onondaga County Civic Center in downtown Syracuse. People can park for free in the Oncenter lot.

To book an appointment, click here. Onondaga County Health Department says appointments guarantee a vaccine, but walk-ins are welcome.

Both first and second doses will be available and the health department reminds people that they are not fully vaccinated until 14 after their second dose.