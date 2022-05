SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County groups will honor fallen volunteer firefighters, emergency responders, deputies and officers during a ceremony on Thursday, May 19.

The event is hosted by the Onondaga County Volunteer Fireman’s Association and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office and will take place at the Onondaga County Justice Center at 6 p.m.

The event will also recognize ladies’ auxiliary members and other officers who have passed away in the last year.