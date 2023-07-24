ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County is rolling out a new way to get more children tested for lead poisoning; bringing testing to you by a mobile van.

The county will be parking a lead poison testing lab van at community events like backpack giveaways and sporting events.

A child is tested inside the van by blood test, a process which takes less than 20 minutes to complete. If a child does have lead in their system, they’ll be directed to treatment and the county will work with the family to identify where the lead is coming from.

Dr. Katie Anderson, Onondaga County’s Health Commissioner said, “Even though it’s recommended that all children get tested at one and two, we know that in our community and across America there are barriers to accessing care. It’s difficult to get a primary care physician, it can be difficult to get to appointments, particularly if you don’t have transportation or there’s set office hours to make it there. There’s all kinds of barriers.”

To learn more about lead poisoning testing call the department’s hotline at 315-435-3217 or CLICK HERE.