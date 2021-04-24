Onondaga County to resume use of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and Onondaga County Commissioner of Health, Dr. Indu Gupta, announced on Saturday that the county will resume the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at county clinics.

The county will follow recommendations released on Saturday by New York State.

The availability of the single-dose vaccine will be announced as registration opens for future clinics. 

The decision follows a safety review of the vaccine by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.

