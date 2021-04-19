Onondaga County to scale back COVID testing due to low participation

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County is pulling the plug on a once popular spot to get tested for COVID-19. Monday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced the F-shed at the CNY Regional Market will give its last symptomatic tests on Friday.

“Testing demand has really dropped off, and like everything we pivot with this virus,” McMahon said. “It doesn’t make sense for us to having testing open for five or ten people at a facility when they can go to other places to get the test.

If you’re sick and looking for a COVID-19 test, you can go to Upstate Community Hospital or the State Fairgrounds. No appointment is necessary. For asymptomatic testing, meaning you aren’t showing signs of illness, will continue at the OnCenter four days a week.

The county has been having symptomatic testing at different locations throughout the county during the pandemic. Those locations can be found here.

The number of places where you can get a symptomatic test may change next week.

“Demand is going to determine where we are going with this,” McMahon said.