Onondaga County vaccine waitlist expands to include 30 years and older

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With the eligibility list running short and not wanting to waste vaccines, Onondaga County is expanding its wait list to include anyone 30 years and older.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says he wants to vaccinate as fast as possible, adding he wants universities to be ready to vaccinate. He’s asking them to reach out to as many eligible people as possible.

“There’s more people that qualify than they think, and everybody should go through this because if you do qualify in some of these lists,” said McMahon. “We want you to get your shot. We have supply. I think they went through some students that did qualify after assessing what the requirements were.”

And an important note for Syracuse University employees. The university originally sent an email saying all employees are now eligible to receive a COVID vaccine but they’ve since revised that guidance to say most SU employees fall into the state’s current eligibility guidelines.

Below is a list of eligible individuals. You can also use the state’s “Am I Eligible” site to see if you qualify.