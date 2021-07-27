Onondaga County wants to lure companies with stimulus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — To spur economic growth, the Onondaga County Executive, Ryan McMahon, wants to use federal stimulus money to make sure there are places, like White Pines Commerce Park, ready for companies to set up shop here.

But first, he wants support of the legislature, which started its discussion Tuesday.

When Byrne Dairy built its yogurt plant in Cortland County, it was after not finding a suitable spot in Onondaga county. Ten years later, the loss is still a sore subject at the legislature’s Ways and Means Committee meeting.

The lost opportunity was part of the deputy county executive’s pitch to put stimulus money toward having options ready for the next company, whomever it may be.

“There are. One of the things that we’re focused on responding to inquires we get from interested in locating here, site reediness, time to market, we want to make those priorities so we’re competitive in landing business,” said Robert Petrovich, Director of Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency.

Onondaga County would lend up to $20 million to its industrial development agency, to organize properties, ready them with project-specific needs like certain utilities, and then have a list of options when companies come calling.

“It’s a loan, we’re going to be paying that back over a project fee. What it does for us, is it changes the dynamic of a conversation for us in a way that we haven’t had previously. We consider a very helpful tool,” Petrovich said.

The Ways and Means Committee did not vote on the proposal but will consider it.