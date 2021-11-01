Onondaga County weekend COVID update: First teen passes away

ONONDAGA COUNTY (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon shared in a tweet on Monday that 272 cases of COVID-19 were reported on Saturday and 150 on Sunday. On Monday 135 new cases were reported.

McMahon said that 26% were household contacts and 52% were under 29-years-old. There are 1023 active cases, according to McMahon.

He said that 96 people were in the hospital with 27 in the ICU and 89% of those in the ICU are unvaccinated. 78% of weekend admissions were not vaccinated.

McMahon shared that seven people passed away this weekend from COVID-19: two females in their 90s with underlying conditions, five males in their 70s, one in their 80s, and a male in his late teens. All of them had underlying conditions.

The male in his late teens was the first teen to pass away from COVID-19 in the county, according to the County Health Department.