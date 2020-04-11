Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Onondaga County woman in her 70s dies from COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County reported on Saturday that a ninth person in the county has died from COVID-19.

According to the Onondaga Health Department, it was a woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions.

The health department says the woman was in the hospital, but they did not release any more information.

The health department asks everyone to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, and/or difficulty breathing. If symptoms develop, stay home and call your doctor for further guidance about testing. If you are elderly, have underlying medical conditions, or are immunocompromised, call your doctor even if your illness is mild.

For any phone numbers you may need during the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.

