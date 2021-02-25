Onondaga County working on plan to distribute $13 million to landlords hurt by pandemic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County is working on a plan to distribute $13 million it was awarded from the last federal stimulus package earmarked for landlords hurt by the pandemic.

The County is aware that the pandemic has resulted in some tenants not paying rent due to a moratorium on evictions for those who’ve endured a COVID-related hardship.

So the County can assess the degree of the problem and develop some solutions it’s asking landlords to fill out a short survey here.

“If you’re a waiter or waitress, you lost your job, totally understandable that it’s going to be hard to pay rent. So as a landlord, it’s difficult because you see good people in difficult situations,” says Cleghorn Properties Owner Greg Cleghorn.

He’s out thousands of dollars but says a friend that owned 11 properties had to sell them when ten of those properties stopped paying rent during the pandemic.

“He deferred the mortgages as long as he could, but he had to keep paying after that his mortgages, his insurance, his taxes. He couldn’t make his payments. He had to sell all 11 of his properties and that was his entire life savings,” he tells NewsChannel 9.

Cleghorn says its sounds like just a landlord problem, but he says this can impact a whole neighborhood or community.

He says unpaid landlords end up being unable to keep up or improve properties or have to sell to large out of town landlords or companies.

“If you’re a student rental person, you’re renting to higher-end clientele, you’re not seeing the same effect yet. So, it’s the middle income to lower income where there’s going to be a huge problem,” Cleghorn says.

11,000 landlords that own 14,000 units and are owed $44-million have already responded.