SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It hasn’t been the typical flu season across New York State or in Onondaga County. The latest data shows the county with 828 cases.

“It’s a high and rapidly rising peak that’s more than we’ve seen for many years,” said Onondaga County Health Commissioner Dr. Kathryn Anderson.

Dr. Anderson said it’s hard to pinpoint why the cases started earlier and why they have increased. She urges you to stay home if you’re sick and by, “Wearing masks. I think it’s time to reconsider wearing masks when you’re out in public. I’d even go as far to advise it,” Anderson said.

Before you go to the emergency room, contact your primary care provider first. Now more than ever with the high caseload of the flu along with COVID and RSV, providers are overwhelmed.

“We’ve had medical professionals who have been working in many cases close to 24 hours a day for an extended period of time,” said Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon. “We have staffing issues. So when folks go to the emergency room and a lot of the emergency room is used for primary care, unfortunately.”

There is no treatment for RSV or even a vaccine, but there is for COVID and the flu. The county executive and other leaders rolled up their sleeves for their flu shot to show how easy it is to do.

When asked how his flu shot went, McMahon replied, “I’m still standing.”

Dr. Anderson said the flu shot and COVID booster take about one to two weeks to be most effective, so if you want to do your part and try to stay healthy for the holidays, now is the time to get them.