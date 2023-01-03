SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In two weeks, Central New Yorkers can find dozens of Bald Eagles and thousands of waterfowl along the restored Onondaga Lake shoreline with the Onondaga Lake Conservation Corps birding excursion.

The excursion will be hosted Saturday, January 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. along a half-mile segment of the shoreline to explore wildlife up-close during the Winter months.

The selected shoreline will start on the Onondaga Creek Walk trail under Hiawatha Blvd. near Destiny USA in Syracuse, N.Y. The event fee is $10 per person and $30 a family.

Participants will learn about birds, wildlife, and the importance of wetlands in supporting the Onondaga Lake Watershed. Montezuma Audubon Center and Onondaga Audubon staff as well as volunteers will help educate the public on this type of wildlife.

Onondaga Lake is an Audubon Important Bird Area that provides habitat, food and water sources that many bird species depend upon for survival during the cold winter months.

The Bald Eagle, Common Merganser, American Black Duck, Greater Scaup, Lesser Scaup, Common Goldeneye, Bufflehead, Hooded Merganser, Mallard, Redhead, and Ring-necked Duck all rely on Onondaga Lake.

“Onondaga Lake is home to the largest Bald Eagle roost in New York,” said Chris Lajewski, director of the Onondaga Lake Conservation Corps and Montezuma Audubon Center. “The resurgence of the Bald Eagle and Onondaga Lake as a community asset is a testament to conservation efforts that have restored habitats for birds, other wildlife, and people in Central New York.”

The excursion will be along a flat, paved trail that might be snow-covered, depending on the weather. Binoculars, spotting scopes, and field guides will be provided.

Get your tickets now as space is limited, and registration is required. If you have any questions about the event, you can call (315) 365-3588 or email montezuma@audubon.org.