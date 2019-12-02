Closings
Onondaga Lake Parkway meeting scheduled for tonight

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A meeting is scheduled to discuss the proposed changes to the Onondaga Lake Parkway is still on for Monday night. The meeting will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Liverpool Middle School.

There are some potentially big changes on the table for the Parkway, including lowering speeds and reducing lanes. 

The Village of Liverpool is holding the meeting to discuss the project and its potential impacts on the village. 

