Onondaga Lake Parkway speed limit reduced to 45 mph beginning November 1

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Transportation is reminding motorists in Onondaga County that the speed limit along Onondaga Lake Parkway will be reduced from 55 mph to 45 mph from November 1, 2021 until April 1, 2022.

Given its location on the shore of Onondaga Lake, the Parkway is prone to blowing and drifting snows that frequently results in low visibility and, at times, snow on the road surface, which can negatively affect travel.

Lowering the speed limit during the winter weather months is meant to promote driver awareness and increase safety along this busy route.

Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the work zones and pay attention to all traffic control devices, including signs and flaggers.

Motorists are reminded that fires are doubled for speeding in work zones. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.

