Onondaga Nation Faithkeeper celebrates 90th birthday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Nation Faithkeeper Oren Lyons celebrated his 90th birthday on Thursday night.

The party was at the downtown Museum of Science and Technology. Oren’s friends and admirers gathered for the festivities.

Lyons is part of the Turtle Clan and has been an activist in international indigenous rights for more than four decades.

The life-long lacrosse player was also an All-American at Syracuse University and a leader in the 1972 Trail of Broken Treaties.

So what has Oren learned over these 90 years?

“My philosophy is just, one day at a time. And don’t try to carry the whole world and the future on your shoulders, meet the issues as they come, and uhh, get a good night’s sleep,” Lyons said.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9