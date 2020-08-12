Onondaga Nation issues statement on Columbus statue in Downtown Syracuse

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The statue of Christopher Columbus in Downtown Syracuse has been a hot topic among citizens. Should it remain? Should it be taken down?
On Wednesday, the Onondaga Nation issued a statement on the issue, saying, in part, “At this crucial time in our joint history with the need for unity and compassion at hand, we ask ourselves is honoring the heritage of the Columbus righteous and just? Should we continue to ignore all the different peoples who suffered enumerable atrocities? We think not. We know we are not responsible for the transgressions of our ancestors, but it is never the wrong time to do the right thing. The Onondaga Nation does not wish anyone’s culture or heritage to be affronted in the manner ours have suffered; but to find a way to allow the space currently occupied by the Columbus statue to be reinvented and reenergized into a symbol of unity for all.”
Click here to read the entire statement.
