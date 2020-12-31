Onondaga Sheriffs make arrest in Xbox sale-gone-wrong

TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has charged three people in connection with an armed robbery that happened December 21 in the Town of Salina.

The victim had advertised a Microsoft Xbox Series X on the website “Offer Up” and met with the buyers at his home on Avery Drive. When the suspects arrived they brandished a handgun and demanded the gaming system from the victim. The suspects then fled the scene in an older model pick-up truck.

After an investigation, Onondaga County Sheriff’s detectives arrested James Carter, 48, Andre Robinson, 20, and a 17-year-old juvenile female, all from Syracuse.

The trio has been charged with robbery, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon, and petit larceny.

The Sheriff’s Office is taking this opportunity to remind the public to take practical steps to ensure their personal safety and the security of their property when engaging in online/in-person sales.

Choose a well-lit public area that you are familiar with to exchange goods.

Avoid meeting in vulnerable areas, such as dark car parks, playing fields, and your home.

Take a friend or family member with you.

Police say it’s also important to have an exit strategy if the meeting doesn’t go as planned. Identify an exit route and ensure you have access to a phone to call 911 if necessary.