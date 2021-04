ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s detectives are trying to find out how drugs got smuggled into the Jamesville Correctional Facility.

Saturday night, five inmates were sent to the hospital after overdosing on K-2, also known as spike and synthetic marijauana.

All five, in the same housing unit, were treated at the hospital and sent back to the Jamesville lockup.