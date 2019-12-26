Ontario house fire destroys home, family able to escape

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Ontario family is now without a home after an early morning house fire on Thursday.
Multiple fire crews responded to the home on Lake Road around 3:30 a.m. and when they arrived, the house was already beginning to collapse from the flames.
The husband and wife who lived in the home said they saw flames, grabbed their dog, and were all able to get out safely.
Two vehicles were also destroyed from the fire.
The investigation into the cause of the fire continues.
