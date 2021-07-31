Open Farm Days allows locals to stop by Madison County farms

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Some pumpkin launching took place Saturday afternoon as part of Open Farm Days.

The day offered a chance to get to know local farmers and has been going on for 14 years.

About 20 Madison County farms opened their doors to the public greeting thousands of people from all over.

Last year the event was virtual and farmers say it was nice to have some life on the farm.

It’s just nice people are appreciating what we have to offer,” said Jimmy Golub, owner of Our Farm. “We work hard here and take a lot of pride in our grounds and it’s nice that people can appreciate it.”

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County puts on the event every year.