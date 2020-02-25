Opening date for Bear Creek Restaurant in Brewerton: Your Stories

BREWERTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories Team has found out the opening date for a Brewerton bar and restaurant that a lot of people have been asking about.

Last fall, the Your Stories Team received an email asking why the Bear Creek Restaurant closed.

At the time, the owners posted on Facebook and said that they were moving.

Bear Creek Restaurant Facebook Page

Now, they have announced their new location, which will be on Bartel Road.





Bear Creek Restaurant (NewsChannel 9)

The restaurant and bar will officially open its doors on Thursday at 3 p.m.

