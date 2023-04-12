VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With this stretch of dry and increasingly warmer weather continuing, Turning Stone is working to open their multiple golf courses.

Their seasonal openings will stagger with Shenendoah Friday, April 14, Kaluhyat and Atunyote will open on Friday, April 21, and Friday, April 28.

Turning Stone has five different courses you can choose to play on:

Atunyote: 18 Holes

Designed by Tom Fazio (opened 2004)

Atunyote is the Oneida word for “eagle”

Home to the Turning Stone Resort Championship, a PGA TOUR event, from 2007 – 2010

Signature Holes: #11, #14 and #18

2023 Opening: Friday, April 28

Kaluhyat: 18 Holes

Designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. (opened 2003)

Kaluhyat is the Oneida word for ‘the other side of the sky.’

Six lakes throughout the course add to the picturesque setting.

Signature Holes: # 3, #10 and #17

2023 Opening: Friday, April 21

Shenendoah: 18 Holes

Redesigned in 2016 by original architect Rick Smith (opened 2000)

At more than 7,000 yards, the course offers conditions normally reserved for TOUR professionals

In 2006 and 2016, Shenendoah was host of the PGA National Club Professional Championship

Signature Holes: #2, #6 and #14

2023 Opening: Friday, April 14

Sandstone Hollow

9 holes, designed by Rick Smith (opened 1999)

A par three course designed with the busy golfer in mind

The course winds through woods and wetlands, with greens surrounded by tall grass.

Currently open for 2023

Pleasant Knolls

9 holes (opened 1999)

A player-friendly recreational course, offering a relaxing nine holes of par 36 golf

70 acres that features wide-open fairways, fast greens, challenging water hazards and gently rolling terrain

Currently open for 2023

You can learn more about their courses and reserve a tee time HERE.