Opening day for Case Supply Auction, but customers still looking for answers: Your Stories

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After suddenly closing its doors last month, Case Supply had their first day of its going-out-of-business auction on Saturday morning.

Many attended to score a good price on new kitchen and bathroom supplies, while some were hoping to find answers on their unfulfilled orders and deposits.

Christopher Crofoot is one of those customers. He bought a display model kitchen at the Case Supply in Auburn. Soon after, he realized he needed a few more cabinets to complete his kitchen. He then placed another order at the store on Oct. 15th.

Crofoot tells NewsChannel 9 that he paid in full, nearly $1,700. After challenging the charge with his banks, they said that since he paid with a debit card, not a credit card, he can’t get his money back.

Case Supply scheduled his delivery date to be November 18 but Crofoot never received his cabinets.

He says that he originally found out Case Supply closed on Google, after searching for the store phone number.

Crofoot has called and emailed the business dozens of times but has yet to receive a response.

“I don’t really have a plan. I don’t really know what to do at this point. I don’t know if I should get a lawyer and pay more than what the cabinet is worth to try and make something happen or I don’t know if I should just call it a wash and just move on with my life, but I don’t think he should get away with it though either,” said Christopher Crofoot, a Case Supply Customer.

Saturday Morning Auction, Case Supply Warehouse

NewsChannel 9 has also reached out to Case Supply several times for comment, but they are unable to provide any information for us at this time.

The items up for grabs at the auction are stock supply, not customer’s orders.

Here are the dates and times to the rest of the auction days:

Sunday, December 8 at Case Supply, Inc., 150 Ainsley Drive, Syracuse, NY 13210 – beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Saturday, December 14 at Case Supply, Inc., 601 W. Fayette Street, Syracuse, NY 13204 – beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Sunday, December 15 at Case Supply, Inc., 601 W. Fayette Street, Syracuse, NY 13204 – beginning at 10:00 a.m.

