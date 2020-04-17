Opening Day on Hold for Syracuse Mets

Baseball stadiums across the country, including NBT Stadium have put their opening day on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jason Smorol, general manager of Syracuse Mets says it’s hard to tell when baseball will come back.

“Once the major leagues figure it out it will filter down to us and we’ll find out how to go forward,” he adds.

Despite the hold on opening day, the first phase of renovations at the stadium are still continuing. “Right now the seats are in, the lights are up, the fences have been moved in…” he says.

Off the field, the Syracuse Mets and their partners are showing their gratitude by delivering pizzas and beverages to healthcare workers at local hospitals.

