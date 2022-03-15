SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The show must go on! Hamilton is coming to the Landmark Theatre, it’s a show many people have been waiting to see.. after being canceled last spring because of the pandemic.

It’s their biggest show, opening night of Hamilton kicks off Tuesday night at 7:30.

“It is here from the 15th until the 27th. So 16 performances over two weeks,” says Mike Intaglietta, executive director for the Landmark Theatre.

The performance is just under three hours and many people have been holding onto their tickets for almost a year now.

“This is going to be our busiest run. We’ve all had these two weeks circled on our calendars going back since it was announced and then immediately upon its departure we don’t stop. We got another show at the end of March and then I think we got 12 dates scheduled for April. So it’s a big re-launch for us,” says Intaglietta.

There are still some things you need to know before you get comfortable in your seat. If you are sitting in the first two rows, Hamilton is requiring people to wear a face mask. While the Landmark Theatre recommends everyone else wears a face mask as well.

“Having a show like this be here with the numbers that we’re expecting we wanted to make sure that the maximum number of people would be able to enjoy it,” says Intaglietta.

Guests will also no longer be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative covid-19 test at the Landmark Theatre. However, depending on the show COVID-19 policies will vary. If you got an express pass in January, the Landmark Theatre says you can hold onto it for now, because some shows are still requiring proof of vaccination. The express pass can be handed in by June 30th.

“We will gift them a silver level membership for a year in gratitude for them for helping make our system a little more efficient,” says Intaglietta.

If you’re going to Hamilton, the Landmark recommends all guests arrive early.

“We definitely recommend arriving early. Be prepared because we’re still going to have to admit 2,600 to 2,700 guests every night with security checks. It takes time to find your seat. We want to make sure that everyone is able to enjoy every minute of this wonderful show. So plan on arriving a little bit early for parking and then the admission process,” says Intaglietta.

Click here for more information and tickets.