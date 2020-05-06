‘Operation Drop’ leads to arrests of 18 people affiliated with drug operation in St. Lawrence County

CANTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A multi-agency investigation called “Operation Drop” led to the arrest of 18 heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine dealers who were partially operating in St. Lawrence County.
Wednesday at 5 a.m. search warrants were simultaneously executed at seven locations in St. Lawrence County and one location in Jefferson County.
A several month-long investigation that included covert surveillance, revealed a drug trafficking organization with the heads of the organization from the New Jersey area. The organization operated between Jersey City, New Jersey and St. Lawrence County, New York.
The individuals arrested from Jersey City are linked to a “Blood” affiliate street gang known as “ST8 Drop”.
“ST8 Drop” is known to traffic heroin laced with fentanyl, crack cocaine, and powder cocaine.
This investigation led to the recovery of approximately a half-million dollars in proceeds and
controlled substances to include:
- Six pounds, 12 ounces of cocaine with a street value estimated at more than $300,000
- approximately 279 grams of fentanyl with a street value estimated at $55,000
- 1,657 bags of heroin & 1,080 bags of fentanyl which had all been pre-packaged for easy distribution by the trafficking ring with a street value estimated at approximately $41,000.
- $78,000 in cash was also recovered
The following individuals were arrested and charged with numerous crimes:
- Keith Rodriguez of Jersey City, New Jersey
- Amir Hodges of Jersey City, New Jersey
- Allen Pinkney of Jersey City, New Jersey
- Vernal Ransom of Jersey City, New Jersey
- Moussa Diop of Jersey City, New Jersey
- Arthur Agaman of Jersey City, New Jersey
- Justin Martin of Jersey City, New Jersey
- Tanisha C. Hagans of Jersey City, New Jersey
- Patricia S. Wilson of Jersey City, New Jersey
- Aquarra Weegar of Massena, New York
- Devin Weller of Potsdam, New York
- Lindsey Manchester of Potsdam, New York
- Jerry Yerdon of Ogdensburg, New York
- Bridget Spriggs of Ogdensburg, New York
- Gerald Castle Jr. of Massena, New York
- Jessica McMahon of Massena, New York
- Rachel Durgan of Ogdensburg, New York
- James Pribble of Ogdensburg, New York
