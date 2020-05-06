‘Operation Drop’ leads to arrests of 18 people affiliated with drug operation in St. Lawrence County

CANTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A multi-agency investigation called “Operation Drop” led to the arrest of 18 heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine dealers who were partially operating in St. Lawrence County.

Wednesday at 5 a.m. search warrants were simultaneously executed at seven locations in St. Lawrence County and one location in Jefferson County.

A several month-long investigation that included covert surveillance, revealed a drug trafficking organization with the heads of the organization from the New Jersey area. The organization operated between Jersey City, New Jersey and St. Lawrence County, New York.

The individuals arrested from Jersey City are linked to a “Blood” affiliate street gang known as “ST8 Drop”.

“ST8 Drop” is known to traffic heroin laced with fentanyl, crack cocaine, and powder cocaine.

This investigation led to the recovery of approximately a half-million dollars in proceeds and

controlled substances to include:

Six pounds, 12 ounces of cocaine with a street value estimated at more than $300,000

approximately 279 grams of fentanyl with a street value estimated at $55,000

1,657 bags of heroin & 1,080 bags of fentanyl which had all been pre-packaged for easy distribution by the trafficking ring with a street value estimated at approximately $41,000.

$78,000 in cash was also recovered

The following individuals were arrested and charged with numerous crimes: