Operation: Good Things 2019

It’s that time of year again– Operation Good Things is officially underway.

You can help make the holidays a little brighter for many children and adults spending this holiday season in a hospital or nursing home.

While you’re out doing your holiday shopping, we ask that you consider picking up an extra gift for our Operation Good Things drive.

Operation Good Things is looking for these items:

Checkers and Chess games

Socks

Hats

Mittens & Gloves

Travel-sized toiletries

Playing cards

Puzzles

Tooth brushes/toothpaste

Word search books

You can drop your items off at the following locations:

Fox Honda (320 Grant Avenue, Auburn)

Fox Toyota Subaru (188 Grant Ave., Auburn)

Fox Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (346 Grant Ave., Auburn)

Sharon Chevrolet (3687 Rt. 31, Liverpool)

Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux (309 U.S. Rt. 11, Central Square)

Geico Syracuse (2528 Erie Boulevard East, Syracuse)

Wicker World (8364 Factory St, Cicero)

The campaign ends Dec. 13.