Operation: Good Things delivers gifts to Rome Memorial Hospital

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thanks to your generous donations, NewsChannel 9’s Operation: Good Things drive is putting some smiles on faces all through the holiday season.

Friday was the final day of drop-offs. Rob Hackford had the chance to deliver some of the gifts to the people at Rome Memorial Hospital’s residential health care facility.

Help from sponsors and viewer donations has been making Operation: Good Things deliveries a huge success, year after year.

