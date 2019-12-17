Operation: Good Things drops donations off in Chittenango

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thanks to your generous donations, NewsChannel 9’s Operation: Good Things put some smiles on faces Tuesday morning. Jim Teske stopped by Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing in Chittenango.
These giveaways are very special to us here at NewsChannel 9 and once again, it’s all made possible thanks to your donations!
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Crunch edged by Bridgeport to close road trip
- “Every game is gonna be a fight for us”: Jim Boeheim addresses the media following Syracuse win over Oakland
- Clark, Huff help No. 9 Virginia survive Stony Brook, 56-44
- Coleman goes for 17 points as Ball State whips Georgia Tech
- Syracuse outlasts stubborn Oakland 74-62
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App