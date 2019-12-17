Operation: Good Things drops off donations to Oneida Health Rehabilitation

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thanks to your generous donations, NewsChannel 9’s Operation: Good Things put some smiles on faces Tuesday morning.
Dan Cummings had the opportunity to stop by Oneida Health Rehabilitation and Extended Care.
These giveaways are very special to us at NewsChannel 9 and, once again, it’s all made possible thanks to your donations!
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Crunch edged by Bridgeport to close road trip
- “Every game is gonna be a fight for us”: Jim Boeheim addresses the media following Syracuse win over Oakland
- Clark, Huff help No. 9 Virginia survive Stony Brook, 56-44
- Coleman goes for 17 points as Ball State whips Georgia Tech
- Syracuse outlasts stubborn Oakland 74-62
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App