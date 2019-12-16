Operation: Good Things makes delivery to Syracuse Veterans Affairs Medical Center

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thanks to the generous donations of our viewers, NewsChannel 9’s Operation: Good Things put some smiles on faces Monday morning.

NewsChannel 9 veteran Mike Price made a stop by the Syracuse Veterans Affairs Medical Center. He helped drop off gifts to people there.

These giveaways are very special to NewsChannel 9 and they are made possible because of the donations from our viewers!

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9