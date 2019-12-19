Operation: Good Things makes more deliveries

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Thanks to your generous donations, NewsChannel 9’s Operation: Good Things drive is putting some smiles on faces all through the holiday season.

Rod Wood and Christie Casciano had the honor of spending some time with the brave boys and girls at Golisano Children’s Hospital on Thursday.

Dave Longley made the trip to Oswego on Wednesday, dropping off donations at The Manor at Seneca Hill.

Storm Team Meteorologist Kate Thorton visited Cortland Regional Medical Center on Thursday.

Help from sponsors and viewer donations have been making Operation: Good Things deliveries a huge success, year after year.