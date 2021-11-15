Operation Hard Hat issues a record number of tickets

(WSYR-TV) — A record number of tickets were issued through Operation Hard Hat in the area by state and local police agencies.

The goal is to get motorists to drive responsibly in work zones, follow the posted signage, and move over a lane when it’s safely possible or whenever encountering vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber, or green lights.

State DOT worker Chris Rafuse was clipped by a car while on the job and has some advice for drivers.

“Just be attentive to work zones as you approach them to know you’re entering a work-zone,” he said.

More than 2,300 tickets were issued during the operation.