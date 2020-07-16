Operation Hard Hat looking to ensure the safety of employees in work zones

(WSYR-TV) — There’s a lot of construction happening on the road this summer and New York State Police officers are cracking down on work zone violations.

“What we’re looking to do is stop reckless behavior,” said Trooper Aga Dembinska, who is a public information officer with Troop C.

Operation Hard Hat is a joint partnership with New York State Police and the Department of Transportation to ensure work zone safety across the state.

What we do is embed NYS Police into our work zones. They’re dressed in DOT gear, vest, helmets, etc. and work alongside our DOT employees at the worksite. Only, they’re not doing construction, they’re shooting radar and observing motorists coming through work zones to make sure they’re coming through the work zones safely. Curtis Jetter — Public Information Officer with NYS Department of Transportation

According to Dembinska, they look for things like speeding, cell phone usage and reckless behavior near the work zones.

“They can be so dangerous with the people that are out there working and often times have their backs to traffic and can’t see what happened,” said Dembinska.

This year, Operation Hard Hat started earlier in July and will go through the end of construction season, which stops in late August.

Last year, police issued more than 1,000 tickets and that’s all in an effort to improve work zone safety.

We’re really concerned about the safety of our employees. Our employees are our most valuable asset so this program with the state police is a way of alerting the public that not only is a work zone a dangerous place for our employees to be, but it could also be a dangerous place for them to be because there could be a cop waiting for them. Curtis Jetter — Public Information Officer with NYS Department of Transportation

Dembinska said that their employees who are out on the road deserve to go back home to their families.

“We just want to make sure that happens,” he said.

On Thursday alone, troopers issued 30 tickets to those in work zones. 19 of those tickets were for using a cell phone while driving.

New York State’s Move Over Law requires motorists to slow down and move over for police vehicles, ambulances, fire trucks, tow trucks and construction and maintenance vehicles.

Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone and two or more of these speeding violations could result in a suspended driver’s license.