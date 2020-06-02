‘Operation: Thanks From Above’ to fly over the Southern Tier

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The National Warplane Museum (NWM) will take to the skies once again to honor local medical personnel and essential workers.

The NWM’s flyover mission in the Southern Tier of New York will take place on Saturday, June 6.

The Douglas C-47, or “Whiskey-7” will be accompanied by a P-51 Mustang named “Mad Max”.