‘Operation: Thanks From Above’ to fly over the Southern Tier

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The National Warplane Museum (NWM) will take to the skies once again to honor local medical personnel and essential workers.
The NWM’s flyover mission in the Southern Tier of New York will take place on Saturday, June 6.
The Douglas C-47, or “Whiskey-7” will be accompanied by a P-51 Mustang named “Mad Max”.
Here is a full list of areas and time estimates for “Operation: Thanks From Above” Click Here For List
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App