Operation Valentine delivering love to nursing homes residents

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A post from a nursing home resident on Facebook has turned into something much bigger.

Thomas Phillips has been a resident at The Grand in Rome for five years. Due to restrictions on nursing homes, he’s been stuck inside. To pass the time, he wrote about what life was like inside the nursing home. Through his posts and to help spread some love, Operation Valentine began.

“He said, ‘I have this great idea. We’re going to send Valentines to nursing homes.’ I’m thinking, I didn’t say that. But as he’s telling people, I start looking on the internet. How many nursing homes are there in Oneida County?” said Ky Reardon, Coordinator of Operation Valentine.

Over 7,000 valentines will go out to nursing homes in nine states.