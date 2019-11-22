Operation Warm hands out new coats to students

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The winter season is right around the corner and Syracuse firefighters are bringing a little warmth to local students ahead of the holiday season.

Members of Local 280, the firefighters union, handed out new coats to more than a hundred students at Delaware School. It was all a part of Operation Warm, a day where firefighters are able to help those in need.

“We see a lot of conditions and it’s pretty sad and upsetting to the firefighters, so when there’s an opportunity for our firefighters to give back, especially around the holidays, they try to do their best to make a positive impact on people who may not have or be as fortunate as other people,” said Syracuse Fire Chief Michael Monds.

Firefighters raise money throughout the year to make Operation Warm a success.

