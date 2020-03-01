Orange alum Martin Hehir narrowly misses out on qualifying for the Olympics

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 29: Runners compete during the Women’s U.S. Olympic marathon team trials on February 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (WSYR-TV) — Former Syracuse cross country standout Martin Hehir finished sixth at the United States Olympic Marathon Trials in Atlanta on Saturday, just missing out on qualifying for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Hehir, a member of the 2015 National Championship team at Syracuse, finished the marathon in sixth place with a time of 2 hours, 11 minutes, and 29 seconds. Hehir finished just over a minute after third place runner Abdi Abdirahman crossed the line with a time of 2:10.03. Only the top three men and women qualified for the Summer Games.

Hehir wasn’t the only Syracuse alumnus running in Atlanta, a total of 13 Syracuse alumni competed at the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials on Saturday, the most of any school.

Colin Bennie, a former teammate of Hehir at Syracuse, also turned in a top-ten performance in Atlanta. Bennie finished in ninth with a time of 2:12.14.

Other notable Syracuse alumni finishers in the men’s marathon were Jonathan Aziz and Patrick Geoghehan. Aziz crossed the line in 54th place at 2:19.35. Geoghehan managed a time of 2:32.00 and finished in 150th.

In the women’s race, alumnus Christine Ramsey was the top Syracuse runner. She crossed the line in 123rd place with a time of 2:45.04.

Syracuse alum Stefanie Slekis did something in Atlanta on Saturday many mothers couldn’t even imagine attempting. Slekis finished the marathon in 3:14.00, just a month after having a baby.

The U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials in Atlanta were timed by Leone Timing, a local Syracuse company.

The Summer Games in Tokyo are scheduled to kick off with the opening ceremony on Friday, July 24.

