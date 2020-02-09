Orange County man thrown from snowmobile in Central New York, sent to hospital

TOWN OF AVA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, one man was sent to the hospital following a single snowmobile accident in the Town of Ava.

Deputies say James Moroney, 33, from Wallkill was riding a 2018 Ski-Doo around 11 a.m. Sunday on trail C4A, just south of East Ava Road in the Town of Ava. His snowmobile skis caught an edge in the trail causing it to overturn.

Moroney was ejected from the snowmobile and then struck a tree. He was taken by AmCare Ambulance to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for evaluation of head, shoulder, and chest injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies say excessive speed did not appear to be a factor in the accident and no tickets have been issued at this time.

Members of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Road Patrol and Recreational Unit assisted on the scene.

