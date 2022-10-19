(WSYR-TV)- After the Parkland School Shooting in 2018, Fred and Jennifer Guttenberg went through the disastrous pain of losing their 14-year-old daughter who was one of the 17 victims of the shooting.

Orange Ribbons For Jamie is a nonprofit that honors their daughter by supporting the causes important to her in life, as well as the causes that deal with how her life was tragically cut short.

Now, the Orange Ribbons For Jamie foundation has created a new program to help provide support dogs for victims of gun violence.

The foundation is partnering with the Moss Creek Goldendoodles organization to help provide free emotional support dogs to eligible individuals throughout the United States.

The Guttenburgs chose this particular program in honor of their daughter Jamie and her love for dogs.

Applications for eligible individuals and families will be available starting November 16, 2022.

How the process works:

Eligible individuals and families will be able to visit orangeribbonsforjaime.org to apply. After further review, selected individuals and families will be interviewed and then selected to receive their loving puppy. This will include a PAWS OF LOVE package.

About Moss Creek Goldendoodles

Moss Creek Goldendoodles is a premium, veterinarian-recommended home breeder of English Goldendoodle Puppies – located in Sunny Central Florida. They are committed to the research, development, and improvement of the English Goldendoodle dog breed. Moss Creek specializes in and strives to produce healthy dogs with wonderful temperaments.

They breed well-adjusted, properly-socialized, sweet, loving Goldendoodle puppies with low to non-shedding, allergy-friendly coats. They specialize in English Goldendoodles as well as American Goldendoodles in primarily the F1 and F1B Generations, and breed Goldendoodles in small, medium, and large standard sizes. They offer a full two-year health guarantee on all of their puppies and a lifetime of support.

For more information, click here.