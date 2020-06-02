Organizers cancel Broome County Fair

BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Broome County Fair will not take place from July 28 through August 2 this year.

With New York’s restrictions on public gatherings during the pandemic and the general uncertainty around if, and when, events like agricultural fairs could be permitted, organizers made the decision to hold off until next year.

The 2021 Broome County Fair has been scheduled to take place from July 27, 2021 to August 1, 2021.