Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Organizers cancel Broome County Fair

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Broome County Fair will not take place from July 28 through August 2 this year.

With New York’s restrictions on public gatherings during the pandemic and the general uncertainty around if, and when, events like agricultural fairs could be permitted, organizers made the decision to hold off until next year.

The 2021 Broome County Fair has been scheduled to take place from July 27, 2021 to August 1, 2021.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected