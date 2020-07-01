Organizers of Syracuse Half Marathon critical of city for cancelling events for financial hardship

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse pulled the plug Wednesday on about 16 regular late summer and fall events in Syracuse citing financial constraints placed on the city by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic has placed the City in a tough situation financially. These events and programs are labor-intensive for city workers, so we need to consider the reduced size of our staff which helps to coordinate many of these events and the fact that COVID-19 is still present in our communities. Making the decision to suspend permitting for these events is difficult, but it is the right thing to do,” said Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh. “We look forward to next year with hope that the many programs that contribute to the fabric of Syracuse can return.”

But the organizer of the Syracuse Half Marathon says it pays for the services it receives from the city.

Rick Streeter says though disappointing he supports a decision to cancel large events if it is for the safety of participants and residents.

“However, to cite financial hardship and the reduction of labor as a reason to unilaterally pull the permits on all large events is simply untrue and irresponsible,” Streeter said. “The Syracuse Half Marathon has always paid time and a half for each officer involved in the planning and production/safety of the event. We have eight years of paid invoices to prove it. We have also requested an invoice for any DPW support we have received. If needed, we would offer to pay the city in advance for 2020.”

Streeter says if safe from COVID-19 the city needs events like the Syracuse Half because its participants “spend hundreds of thousands of dollars” at local businesses and generates sales tax revenue.

Streeter said if there are organizations that are not paying their fair share the city should crack down on them and not punish events that pay their bills.

City officials say the financial crunch created by COVID-19 is forcing staff furloughs in city departments and they don’t have the people available to assist in these special events.