WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Hot diggity dog!

The Oscar Mayer Frankmobile is set to visit several locations in the North Country this week, according to a press release from Kraft Heinz.

The 27-foot-long vehicle, known as the “Wienermobile,” is designed to replicate the American hotdog icon on wheels.

The “Wienermobile” is scheduled to visit three locations in the North Country: the Lewis County Fair, the Fort Drum military base and Evans Mills.

While it’s in the North Country, fans can visit and take photos with the vehicle and talk with its two “pilots.” Its full schedule is detailed below:

Lewis County Fair

Lewis County Fair Parade

Tuesday, July 18

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Fort Drum

10730 Enduring Freedom Drive

Wednesday, July 19

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Evans Mills

Walmart 5497, 25737, US-11

Saturday, July 22

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Learn more about the Frankmobile on the Kraft Heinz website.